Milford’s Research Drive Gets New Tenant

November 10, 2017
Research Drive

Discount Fence LLC has leased space in a multitenant facility in Milford.

The company will occupy 800 square feet of industrial space at 249 Research Drive. The company aims to utilize the space for warehousing of fence products and assembly of special sign posts for the state of Connecticut.

The landlord is D’Amato Investments LLC. Bill Clark, senior vice president at The Geenty Group, was the sole agent in this transaction.

