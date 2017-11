An industrial condominium in Middletown was recently leased to a Fortune 100 company.

Blackdot closed on the unit from LV Sakon LLC for $1.85 million. The property contains 14,922 square feet at 362 Industrial Park Road.

Joel Nesson, senior commercial advisor at Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services, represented the seller, and Dubner Commercial and Sakon Development co-brokered the transaction.

