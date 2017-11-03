Man Involved In $600K IRS Fraud Scheme Sentenced To Prison

Douglas S. Martin was sentenced today in Hartford to 41 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in an IRS impersonation scam that defrauded more than 500 victims in the United States and Canada. He must also pay restitution in the amount of $279,881.

In October 2015, Nancy J. Frye, of Bristol, received phone calls and text messages from people who successfully recruited her to pick up money that was wired through MoneyGram and Western Union and to deposit the money into specific bank accounts. Frye, in turn, recruited Martin and others to assist her in picking up wired funds from locations in central Connecticut. Frye then deposited the money that she collected into the bank accounts.

Between October 2015 and May 2016, Frye and others received approximately $588,000 in wired funds from approximately 547 victims. Martin participated in the scheme from approximately January 2016 to May 2016.

Martin’s criminal history includes more than 40 state convictions.

Since October 2013, the Treasury inspector general for tax administration has received reports of more than 1.9 million impersonation related calls with more than 10,400 victims reporting losses of over $56 million.

Tags: Douglas S. Martin, fraud, IRS scam