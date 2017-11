German-based Bausch & Stroebel Machine Co. Inc. signed off on a lease for 7,500 square feet of additional warehouse and assembly space in North Branford.

Bausch & Stroebel has for many years been a tenant at 21 Commerce Dr., but recent growth has necessitated an increase to the company’s 18,700-square-foot space. The landlord is W. E. Hitchcock LLC; Kevin Geenty of the Geenty Group was the sole agent in this transaction.

Tags: Bausch & Stroebel, Geenty Group, North Branford