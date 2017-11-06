Ion Bank Promotes Fennell To EVP

Ion Bank’s Ginger Fennell has been promoted to executive vice president and chief risk officer.

Fennell is responsible for ensuring the bank maintains adequate credit, compliance and operational risk procedures to help the bank remain compliant with all banking laws and regulations. She will effectively oversee the compliance, risk management and investment portfolio of the bank.

Fennell has been with Ion Bank since 2003, holding the titles of staff accountant, accounting supervisor, accounting officer, controller and risk and investment officer. Prior to joining the bank, she was project manager at Diamond Management Systems and controller at Woodloch Pines Inc.

Tags: EVP, Ion Bank, Woodloch Pines