Home Sales Rise Slightly In September

Single-family home sales in Connecticut rose 2.98 percent in September compared to September 2016, according to the latest report from The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record.

A total of 2,899 single-family homes were sold in Connecticut during the month, compared with 2,815 sold in September 2016. Meanwhile, the median price of a single-family home fell 4 percent in September to $240,000, compared with $250,000 a year ago.

Year to date, there were 26,041 single-family home sales as of September 2017, compared to 24,377 over the first nine months of 2016 – a 6.83 percent increase. The year-to-date median price edged slightly higher to $250,000, compared to $249,900 over the same period of 2016.

Condominium sales in Connecticut increased by 12.37 percent with 772 condos sold, up from 687 sold in September 2016. However, the median sale price for condos dropped by 1.67 percent to $162,250, compared to $165,000 in September 2016.

There were 6,772 condo sales as of September, compared to 6,186 over the first nine months of 2016 – a 9.47 percent increase. The year-to-date median price was $162,500 in September 2017, 1.46 percent lower than last year’s $164,900.

