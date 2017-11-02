Hartford No Longer Facing Immediate Bankruptcy

One day after Gov. Dannel Malloy signed a two-year, $41.3 billion budget bill, Hartford’s credit outlook appeared to improve substantially.

“With the new Connecticut budget signed into law, the city of Hartford now appears to have sufficient funding to remove the immediate threat of bankruptcy or an imminent default,” Nick Lehman, lead analyst for the city of Hartford at Moody’s Investors Service, said in a statement. “However, Hartford continues to have very high credit risk with significant long-term structural issues that need to be addressed. The state aid provides the city time to pursue a financial recovery plan, which will likely include some type of debt restructuring, possibly with a loss to bondholders.”

The budget deal ended a 123-day standoff in the legislature that left Connecticut as the only state in the country that had not passed a budget for fiscal year 2018.

Moody’s had said in mid-October that Hartford would default on debt payments by November if a budget was not passed, and run up annual deficits exceeding $60 million through the next 20 years.

But the budget deal infused a much-needed $40 million to the city.

“The bipartisan budget passed by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor today establishes a framework for dealing with Hartford’s long-term, structural fiscal challenges in a responsible way,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement. “The budget creates tools that make it possible to put the City on a path to sustainability outside of Chapter 9, so long as all of our stakeholders are prepared to be a real part of the solution.”

“We will now work on partnering to use those tools, and we will stay focused on true, long-term sustainability – not just buying time,” added Bronin. “I want to thank Governor Malloy for his recognition that sustainable, vibrant cities are vitally important to Connecticut’s economic competitiveness, and for his strong, consistent advocacy for cities throughout this year’s long budget process.”

