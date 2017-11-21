CUs Worried About Another Equifax-Type Hack

Months after the world learned that the data of potentially 150 million Americans had been compromised, the fallout from the Equifax data breach is still reverberating throughout the financial services industry.

More than 60 percent of respondents indicated they are “very concerned” about another Equifax-type data breach, according to a recent survey on cybersecurity conducted by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions.

Another 20 percent of survey respondents have already issued new credit and debit cards to their members because of the Equifax data breach.

In addition, according to the NAFCU, credit unions have assisted their members who were exposed by the Equifax and other data breaches by providing member services such as education, identity theft insurance, credit protection services, identity recovery services and credit score monitoring.

Credit union survey respondents also expressed concerns about the threat of a merchant data breach, with 58 percent of respondents indicating they were “very concerned.”

The survey results also show that more than 9 percent of respondents’ overall operating budget is devoted to information technology/cybersecurity, and all respondents expect an additional “moderate increase” or “significant increase” in their IT/cybersecurity budgets over the next five years.

Sixty-four percent of respondents have hired a chief information security officer to exclusively manage cybersecurity-related activities at their institutions.

Tags: data breach, Equifax, NAFCU, survey