CU Merger Approval Among Filings From Connecticut DOB

The Connecticut Department of Banking last month approved the merger of East Haven Municipal Employees Credit Union with and into Trumbull-based America’s First Network Credit Union.

The combined institution will have more than $30 million in assets. America’s First Network Credit Union currently has offices in Trumbull, Fairfield, Danbury, Shelton, East Hartford and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Other Connecticut Banking News

Darien Rowayton Bank filed an application to open a limited branch in New York City. The bank also recently filed to change its name to Laurel Road Bank.

Nutmeg Financial Credit Union filed to relocate its full service branch from 2900 Main St. in Stratford to 250 Barnum Ave. Cutoff.

Sikorsky Financial Credit Union filed to open a full service branch at 3 Federal Road in Brookfield.

