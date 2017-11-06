CU Merger Approval Among Filings From Connecticut DOB

The Connecticut Department of Banking last month approved the merger of East Haven Municipal Employees Credit Union with and into Trumbull-based America’s First Network Credit Union.
The combined institution will have more than $30 million in assets. America’s First Network Credit Union currently has offices in Trumbull, Fairfield, Danbury, Shelton, East Hartford and Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Other Connecticut Banking News
- Darien Rowayton Bank filed an application to open a limited branch in New York City. The bank also recently filed to change its name to Laurel Road Bank.
- Nutmeg Financial Credit Union filed to relocate its full service branch from 2900 Main St. in Stratford to 250 Barnum Ave. Cutoff.
- Sikorsky Financial Credit Union filed to open a full service branch at 3 Federal Road in Brookfield.
