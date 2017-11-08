Colonial Properties Brokers 3 Transactions For $1.3M

Colonial Properties recently closed on three transactions totaling $1.3 million.

Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority purchased 293-295 East St. in New Haven, a 7,130-square-foot commercial building, for $205,000. The seller was ADF Properties LLC. Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties Inc., represented the seller, and Lou Proto of The Proto Group represented the buyer.

In a separate transaction, Commercial Brokers Al Melotto and Kevin Weirsman from Colonial Properties represented the landlord Captain Thomas Realty LLC in negotiating a 10-year lease at 291 Captain Thomas Blvd. in West Haven.

Menya Jiro LLC will occupy the 2,150 square feet of restaurant space, which will be remodeled to accommodate a Japanese ramen bar.

In a third transaction, a fleet fueling facility signed a five-year lease for 670 Ella Grasso Blvd. in New Haven. The company is Sardar LLC. Bill Weirsman, commercial broker for Colonial Properties, represented the landlord, R.M. Assoc. LLC.

