California-Based Pizza Chain Pieology Comes To Stamford

A California-based fast casual pizzeria recently inked a multiyear leasing deal for the Connecticut flagship location.

Agent Cynthia Teng of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties’ Fairfield office brokered the transaction for the new location at 100 Greyrock Place in Stamford.

Teng secured the deal for the 2,799 square-foot flagship location and is also negotiating deals for the franchise’s expansion into the Northeast region, as it looks to open 12 additional locations in Connecticut and Westchester County, New York, during the next three years.

Tags: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, Stamford