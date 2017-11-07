Bridgeport Begins Banishing Blight

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim joined the Bridgeport Fire Department and Police Chief AJ Perez this week to knock down blighted properties in Bridgeport’s East and West ends.

The demolished properties were located on Lee Avenue and Newfield Avenue, a building on the Civic Block. The future developments on the Civic Block will be a part of a $10 million project that will include a state-of-the-art library, a public park, a community-based grocery store, affordable housing and retail space. Ganim and Perez have made it their goal to clean up the Civic Block as it eliminates an area known for high crime.

