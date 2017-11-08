Branford Marine Property Fetches $825K

The former Birbarie Marine property in Branford recently sold for $825,000.

Sound Real Estate LLC purchased the two commercial buildings totaling 11,200 square feet. The 1.23-acre property is located at 139 West St.

The new owner, Dan Merriam’s Sound Auto Wholesalers, is a family-owned auto dealership with more than a 60-year history and is currently located on Frontage Road in East Haven. Sound Auto plans to make significant improvements to the property to accommodate a new dealership.

Tony Brimberg of O,R&L Commercial in Branford represented the seller, 139 West Main Street LLC, and procured the buyer.

Tags: Birbarie Marine, OR&L Commercial, Sound Real Estate LLC