BHHS New England Properties recently announced the top executives in the Rowayton and Norwalk offices.

In October at the Rowayton office, Carol McQuade was formally recognized as the Top Listing Agent and Barbara Gagliardi received the Top Selling Award.

In the Norwalk office for the month of October, Linda Dunsmore received both the Top Listing Agent Award and the Top Selling Award.

