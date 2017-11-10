Automated FBA Inks 6.71K SF Lease In Berlin

A new tenant has joined the Berlin Turnpike in 6,710 square feet of warehouse and flex space.

Automated FBA (Fulfillment By Amazon) LLC will commence operations this fall in time for the holiday season. With companies such as Automated FBA, products from “sellers” are shipped and stored in off-site third-party fulfillment centers and subsequently “picked, repackaged and sent” to Amazon’s large distribution centers where they are then shipped to online customers. This concept is designed to allow businesses to sell their products, scale their business, reach more customers and not worry about the logistics.

Richard S. Guralnick, of O,R&L Commercial in Branford, represented both the landlord, Canyon Properties LLC, and the new tenant.

