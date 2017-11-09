Annual Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $35K For Litchfield Charities

Several industries recently joined forces to raise money for four local charities in Litchfield County at the 17th Annual BLN Charity Golf Tournament.

Burns, Todd & McNeil, Litchfield Bancorp and Northwest Community Bank jointly sponsored the BLN Charity Golf Tournament and raised a total of $34,600 for The Susan B. Anthony Project, FISH/Friends in Service to Humanity of NWCT, The Open Door Soup Kitchen of Winsted and Community Soup Kitchen of Torrington Inc. The event was held at Torrington Country Club.

Since its inception in 2001, the BLN Charity Golf Tournament has raised a total of $418,000.

