Annual Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $35K For Litchfield Charities

November 9, 2017
Front row, from left: Maria Skinner, McCall Center; Gina Devaux, Susan B. Anthony Project; Lisa Hageman, Community Kitchen of Torrington; Christine Lavieri, Open Door of Winsted; and Steve Casio, FISH Back row, from left: Paul McLaughlin, Litchfield Bancorp; Stephen Todd, Brooks Todd & McNeil; and Steve Zarrella, Northwest Community Bank.

Several industries recently joined forces to raise money for four local charities in Litchfield County at the 17th Annual BLN Charity Golf Tournament.

Burns, Todd & McNeil, Litchfield Bancorp and Northwest Community Bank jointly sponsored the BLN Charity Golf Tournament and raised a total of $34,600 for The Susan B. Anthony Project, FISH/Friends in Service to Humanity of NWCT, The Open Door Soup Kitchen of Winsted and Community Soup Kitchen of Torrington Inc. The event was held at Torrington Country Club.

Since its inception in 2001, the BLN Charity Golf Tournament has raised a total of $418,000.

