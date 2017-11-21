73-Year-Old Woman Sentenced For $350K Debt Scheme

Urmila Sri Thakur, also known as Urmila Buddhu-Thakur and Indro Buddhu-Thakur, was sentenced yesterday to four years of probation, the first four months of which she must serve in home confinement, for her role in a fraudulent debt elimination scheme.

Thakur’s former husband, Deowraj “Deo” Buddhu and their daughter, Sunita Buddhu, from 2009 to June 2012 sold a debt elimination “program” to vulnerable individuals through various businesses, including Paradise Consulting Service, Hema Inc. and Secured Redemption. In exchange for substantial fees, Deo Buddhu told victims about a fictitious fund that could be used to pay off their mortgages and other debts. Buddhu instructed his victims to stop making payments on their mortgages, credit cards and other debts, and to stop paying their property taxes. He also provided his victims with fictitious promissory notes, which he called “bonds,” as well as other frivolous documentation, and advised his victims to use them to pay their debts.

The day after Deo Buddhu’s arrest on June 11, 2012, Thakur withdrew $75,000 from a certificate of deposit account that contained funds from the scheme. She also obtained several cashier’s checks, including one for $50,000 made payable to Thakur, which she thereafter negotiated using accounts in the name of SDK SYS Solutions and TRK Consulting Services.

Thakur was ordered to pay restitution of $335,072, which is the amount attributable to the underlying fraudulent debt elimination scheme. She pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering.

Tags: Debt scheme, money laundering