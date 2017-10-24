Webster Reports Solid Earnings As CEO Prepares To Depart

It was about as emotional as an earnings call will get.

Last week, James smith, CEO and chairman of Webster Bank and its holding company, Webster Financial Corp., completed his last earnings call before he retires at the end of the year, handing the reins to current president John Ciulla.

“There is no delicate transition of power here, no need for us to slow down or be tentative as we acclimate to new leadership. John is taking over company that is by choice in an ongoing state of transformation and self-improvement,” Smith told investors on the call. “I want to tell the analysts on the call of how much I appreciated your care and thoughtful analysis of Webster, and thank our investors for your confidence and constructive support of our differentiating strategies.”

Smith will be leaving the company in good financial shape.

The $26.3 billion asset company reported net income of $62.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, up nearly $13 million from the third quarter of last year.

Net interest income was about $82 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, up more than $7 million from the third quarter of last year. Total non-interest income was down slightly at $65.8 million for the quarter compared to $66.4 million for the third quarter of last year.

The company also achieved an efficiency ratio below 60 percent, which investors were pleased with. Webster executives said they thought they could keep the efficiency ratio around this level going forward.

Total assets for the company climbed $700 million year-over-year, while deposits grew more than $1.7 billion. A large part of deposit growth was attributed to the company’s Health Savings Account arm, which Webster has been putting added focus into.

Overall, the HSA bank grew deposits more than $700 million year-over-year.

“Our primary objective is to grow the HSA Bank,” said Ciulla, adding that the company is “investing aggressively” and “making all investments without holding anything back,” and would continue to grow its sales team.

One shareholder asked if there were any HSA acquisition possibilities, to which Ciulla responded by saying that while the company is always looking for opportunities to spread its HSA market share and presence, it felt confident in its ability to grow organically.

Investors were also curious about whether there would be further branch closings because the bank has already closed eight this year.

Ciulla said the overall goal is to reduce the entire square footage of the branch network over time, but that there was no immediate plan to close more branches.

Total loans and leases were up more than $820 million to about $17.4 billion.

Consumer loans declined year-over-year, while residential mortgages saw an increase of $260 million and commercial real estate loans saw an increase of roughly $185 million year-over-year.

Total nonperforming loans were $163.6 million, or 0.94 percent of total loans, compared to $128.2 million, or 0.77 percent, at September 30, 2016. Total borrowings were $2.6 billion compared to $3.6 billion at September 30, 2016.

Tags: HSA, James Smith, Webster Bank, Webster Financial Corporation