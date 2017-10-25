Treasurer Sentenced For Embezzling More Than $700K From Union

A treasurer from East Hartford was recently sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $70,000 from his union.

Andrew Thibodeau, 72, was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1433.

Thibodeau served as secretary and treasurer of the local office of the union in Kensington. For several years, he used his access to the union’s funds to defraud the union in various ways, according to the trial. He issued unauthorized paychecks to himself, sometimes forging the signature of another union official so the bank would cash the check. He also reimbursed himself for fraudulent expenses for maintenance, officer duties and supplies. At times, he charged expenses to the union’s credit card, paid the resulting bill with union funds and then wrote a check for the same amount to himself.

Thibodeau embezzled $70,379.30 between 2010 and 2014 from the union.

He was ordered to pay full restitution.

Thibodeau pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and theft of labor union assets on April 5, 2017.

