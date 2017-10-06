Study: Waterbury One Of America’s Slowest Growing Cities

Waterbury is one of the slowest growing cities in America, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The study compared 515 cities of varying population sizes based on 15 key measures of both growth and decline over a period of seven years. The data sets included population growth, unemployment rate decrease and growth in regional GDP per capita.

According to the study, the fastest growing city in Connecticut over the last seven years was Stamford, which still finished way down the list at number 298. Norwalk, Danbury, Hartford, Bridgeport, New Haven and New Britain were on the list, but none finished above 400.

Tags: Connecticut, Growth, study, Waterbury