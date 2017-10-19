Stamford RE Firms Expand Listings To Japanese Audience

Stamford-based William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty has announced an exclusive alliance with Japan news publication Nikkei through the end of 2017.

The Sotheby’s International Realty brand is the first real estate brand to present property listings outside of Japan to readers of the Nikkei, giving Japanese consumers access to residential real estate offerings in nearly 70 countries and territories.

Approximately 93.5 percent of all property searches originating in Japan are searching internationally.

“William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to have its local listings showcased to a previously untapped audience of affluent Japanese consumers through the Sotheby’s International Realty brand’s alliance with the Nikkei,” Paul Breunich, president and CEO of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement.

As a Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate, the firm and its clients also benefit from an association with the Sotheby’s Auction House, allowing the firm’s sales associates the opportunity for real estate referrals with auction house clientele as well as the option to refer real estate clientele for appraisal services for jewelry, art, antique furniture and collectibles.

