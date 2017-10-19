SI Bank & Trust Chooses Bennett As Hebron Branch Manager

Eric Bennett has been selected as the branch manager of Savings Institute Bank & Trust’s Hebron location.

Bennett joined the bank in 2015 as branch manager of the bank’s PriceRite location on Cantor Drive in Willimantic, and then moved to manage the Lebanon location.

“We’re excited to have Eric take leadership of the Hebron branch. His world-class customer service skills and business acumen are a great asset to the bank,” Jonathan Wood, executive vice president and director of retail banking of Savings Institute Bank & Trust, said in a statement.

