Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers Moves To Milford

Fine Art Auctioneers has signed a long-term lease for 6,600 square feet of space at 49 Research Dr. in Milford.

Shannon’s holds two annual fine art auctions at its gallery in Milford and two annual online discovery auctions via invaluable.com and eBay.com. Each sale is composed of paintings, watercolors, drawings, bronzes and fine prints, all authenticated and guaranteed.

“The firm is aggressively positioned to compete with New York auction houses in the under $500,000 art market,” owner Sandra Germain said in a statement.

Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC represented both the tenant and landlord in this transaction.

