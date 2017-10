A report released yesterday by Apartment List Rentonomics said the national rent index has fallen by .09 percent between August and September of this year. That is the first month-over-month decrease in rents in 2017.

Year-over-year, rents increased 1.7 percent. in September 2017, up from 2.2 percent in September 2016.

“Despite the seasonal slowdown, rents are still up year-over-year in 90 of the 100 largest cities,” the report said.

