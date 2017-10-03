Second Largest US Cable Provider Announces New HQ In CT

Charter Communications Inc. announced its plans to build a new headquarters in Stamford.

The 500,000 square-foot, 15-story site is located at 406 Washington Ave.

Charter has committed to create an additional 1,100 new corporate headquarters jobs and has agreed to a total of $100 million in planned capital expenditures in Connecticut over the next several years.

“Since relocating Charter’s headquarter operations to Stamford in 2012, the company has undergone a transformation to become the second largest cable provider in the U.S.,” Tom Rutledge, chairman and CEO of Charter Communications, said in a statement. “This new, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Stamford will provide Charter the necessary resources to facilitate its continued growth.”

The Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) will provide a 10-year, $10 million low-interest loan to support the project through the state’s First Five Plus program. State funding may be used for new equipment and leasehold improvements. The company may be eligible for loan forgiveness based on job creation and if employment obligations are met. Charter Communications will also receive up to $10 million in tax credits through DECD’s Urban and Industrial Sites Reinvestment Tax Credit program. Additional tax credits are available if the company exceeds job targets.

Tags: cable, Charter Communications Inc., headquarters