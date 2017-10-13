Salisbury Bank Names New CFO

One day after announcing the resignation of CFO Donald E. White, Salisbury Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Co., has found its replacement.

Peter Albero, who has served as director of the financial services advisory group at PricewaterhouseCoopers, was named executive vice president and CFO of the company and bank in a statement yesterday.

He will begin the position on Oct. 20, the same day White, who is said to have resigned to pursue another career opportunity, is to leave the company.

“We are very pleased to have Peter Albero join our leadership team. Peter brings proven skills in accounting, financial reconciliation, and regulatory reporting,” Rick Cantele, president and CEO of the company, said in a statement. “His expertise in these areas will serve us well and will help us continue to achieve our objectives of excellence in both our financial performance and fiscal accountability to our shareholders.”

Albero, 52, has over 30 years of accounting, financial reconciliation and regulatory reporting experience. He has been at PricewaterhouseCoopers since September 2015. Prior to that, Albero spent 27 years at Morgan Stanley, most recently serving as managing director and head of SEC reporting and disclosure from June 2014 to July 2015. He also served in a number of other regulatory and corporate reporting positions at Morgan Stanley.

Tags: CFO, Resignation, Salisbury Bank