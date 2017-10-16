Rollout Begins For New State Standards For Commercial Tax Preparers

New state standards for commercial tax preparers went into effect on Oct. 1. The new state law aims to protect taxpayers from unfair business practices and assure that income tax preparers are qualified.

“This was a major initiative for us and long overdue. Connecticut will now provide the most comprehensive standards for commercial tax preppers of any state. Every tax season, taxpayers use commercial tax preparers for income tax filing,” Kevin Sullivan, Department of Revenue Services commissioner, said in a statement. “Until now, there have been no standards of practice and no one even knows who is providing income tax preparation in Connecticut. Most taxpayers get good service from reputable preparers at a reasonable cost, but far too many do not. In fact, we are seeing increased evidence of preparer error, unfair practices and even fraud.”

The new law goes into effect over the next three years, starting with consumer practices. Tax preparers can no longer allow taxpayers to sign off on blank forms, charge excessive fees for refund anticipation loans, fail to return taxpayer documents or not include the preparer’s identity information. Tax preparers are prohibited from requiring that refunds be sent to the preparer, loaded on a specific debit card or involve any commercial tie-in.

Before the 2019 tax season, commercial tax preparers must also obtain a renewable two-year state permit based on evidence of at least high school completion, an IRS issued preparer tax identification number and sufficient experience, education or training in income tax preparation.

By Jan. 1, 2020, income tax preparers must also complete an already-available basic course offered by the IRS. Tax preparers who are already regulated – including accountants, attorneys, individual enrolled agents, and IRS qualified volunteers – are exempt from the new registration requirements.

Other future requirements include a standard consumer disclosure of preparer qualifications, services and fees, estimated cost of services to be performed and assurance of encryption or other security measures to protect taxpayer personal identity, financial and tax record information.

