RE Firm Celebrates $1M Benchmark In Donations To Local Camp

West Hartford-based real estate developer The Simon Konover Co. (TSKC) recently held an event in partnership with The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp to mark Team Simon Konover’s success in raising a cumulative total of more than $1 million to benefit the Ashford nonprofit.

The Thanks A Million event was held Oct. 18 at the Society Room in Hartford and included representatives from The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, TSKC and the more than 70 companies who joined Team Simon Konover for the 2017 Camp Challenge Campaign. The more than $1 million collective total has been raised since the first camp challenge in 2009.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp’s mission is to ensure that every child with a serious medical condition has the chance to experience the world of possibilities that camp has to offer.

“We are so grateful to our heroes who have joined Team Simon Konover in our commitment to camp, the children and their families,” James Wakim, president and COO of TSKC, said in a statement. “Together, we raised enough funds to send more than 400 children to camp.”

Tags: fundraising, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, The Simon Konover Co.