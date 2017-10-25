Press | Cuozzo Inks Two Leases

Press | Cuozzo Commercial Services announced the completion of two lease transactions.

Hamden Spa Palace leased 1,800 square feet of commercial space at 3030 Whitney Ave. in the Mt. Carmel section of Hamden, near Quinnipiac University. The tenant signed onto a long-term lease in the plaza.

Joel Nesson, senior advisor at Press | Cuozzo, represented the owner, 3030 Whitney Avenue Assoc. LLC, and procured the tenant.

Nesson also brokered a 36,000 square-foot lease at 27 Fulton St. in New Haven. The owner is Lakota Properties LLC, and the tenant is New Haven Smart Mobility LLC.

