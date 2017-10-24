Police: Manager Stole $40k In Rent From Elderly Residents

A property manager is accused of stealing more than $40,000 in rent payments from elderly residents at a Connecticut apartment complex.

Antonio Alexander, 41, of Hartford, is charged with larceny and forgery. Police say he told residents of a Bridgeport apartment complex to leave the payee line on their rent checks blank. They say he then put his own name on the checks and spent the money himself.

Police say he may have taken more than $40,000, but some residents paid in cash and suffer from memory problems.

Alexander was released Friday after posting $75,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Tags: Bridgeport, larceny