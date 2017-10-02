Owner Of Old Saybrook Pizza Restaurant Admits Filing False Tax Returns

The owner of an Old Saybrook pizza restaurant recently pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return.

Robert Kehayias, 58, of Old Saybrook, owns and operates Pizza Works (also known as Pizza Junction) in Old Saybrook. Kehayias deposited most of the cash receipts generated by the restaurant into his personal money market account, a portion of the cash receipts into other personal bank accounts and only a minimal amount of cash into the business bank account from 2010 to 2014. During this time, Kehayias provided his tax return preparer with QuickBooks reports that significantly understated the gross receipts of the business each year. As a result, Kehayias failed to report more $765,733 in taxable income on his federal income tax returns for the 2010 through 2014 tax years, and failed to pay approximately $340,000 in taxes.

Kehayias faces a maximum term of imprisonment of three years, a fine of up to approximately $680,000 and back taxes, interest and penalties.

