MBA Swears In New Leadership At Denver Convention

The Mortgage Bankers Association swore in a new chairman and 10 new directors at the organization’s annual convention in Denver yesterday.

Long-time MBA member and president of Colonial Savings, F.A, Dave Motley was sworn in yesterday as MBA chairman.

Motley has been an active member of MBA for more than two decades. He has served as the 2017 chairman of MBA’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and has also served on MBA’s board of directors for six years. Additionally, Motely served on MBA’s Residential Board of Governors (RESBOG) since 2008, including two years as RESBOG chair. He has received MBA’s Andrew D. Woodard Distinguished Service and Top 25 Member Heads of Mortgage Awards.

“I am honored to serve as MBA’s 2018 chairman and look forward to the year ahead,” Motley said in a statement. “It will be a pleasure to work with both Chris and Brian and together we will ensure that MBA serves its many members, of all sizes, by focusing on the issues that most affect the residential and commercial/multifamily industries.”

The MBA also swore in its board of directors for the 2018 membership year. MBA’s board of directors consists of 36 elected members and one ex-officio member, MBA President and CEO David H. Stevens. MBA directors represent its commercial/multifamily, residential and associate membership. The board of directors sets the strategic direction for MBA and oversees management of the association’s affairs.

“MBA’s commitment to advocacy on behalf of all its large and small members is why it remains the most effective and influential voice in the real estate finance industry,” Motley said in a statement. “It is my privilege to serve alongside these board members to ensure MBA’s legislative and regulatory priorities remain front and center.”

The new members of MBA’s board of directors are:

Jonathan H. Corr, Ellie Mae Inc.

Bill Cosgrove,CMB Union Home Mortgage

Kristy Fercho, Flagstar Bank, FSB

Michael Heagerty, CCMS, Newmark Realty Capital Inc.

Frank Martell, CoreLogic

Stan Middleman, Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Eduardo Perez, CMB, Equity Prime Mortgage

Andrew Rippert, Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Richard Thornberry, Radian Guaranty Inc.

William Walker, Walker & Dunlop LLC

