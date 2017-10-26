MBA Chairman To Retire In 2018

Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) President and CEO, David H. Stevens today announced his plans to retire on September 30, 2018. Stevens will continue to lead MBA until that time. A diverse MBA member search committee has been created and the process to identify candidates for the position will begin immediately.

“With my cancer in remission, focusing on family, friends and staying healthy is my priority,” said David Stevens. “This was a difficult decision; it’s hard to walk away from supporting an industry that shaped my career. It’s been an honor to work with the talented staff, strong leadership and diverse membership of the MBA.”

“We all support Dave in his decision,” said David Motley, 2018 MBA Chairman. “MBA has never been stronger and is well positioned to manage this transition. Dave has given his heart and soul to MBA for nearly seven years and on behalf of the entire membership, we are incredibly grateful for his leadership.”

The search committee is being chaired by MBA immediate past Chairman, Rodrigo Lopez, and is comprised of 12 volunteer MBA members. The nationwide search for Stevens’ replacement commences immediately.

