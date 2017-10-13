Man Charged With Fraud, Identity Theft Targeting CT Residents

A Washington man was recently charged in New Haven on a four-count indictment on fraud and identity theft offenses.

The indictment alleges that Elijah Chin, 27, of Federal Way, Washington, was involved in a scheme in which credit card accounts were opened electronically using personal identifying information from Connecticut residents. After the credit card issuers mailed credit cards to the victims’ home addresses, Chin took the cards directly from their mailboxes. He then used the credit cards to purchase gift cards, prepaid cards and other items at various retail establishments in Connecticut.

Chin is charged with two counts of wire fraud, facing up to 20 years in prison on each count, and two counts of aggravated identity theft, facing up to two years in prison on those offenses.

