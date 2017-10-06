Mail Operator Sentenced To Prison For Defrauding USPS Of Nearly $750K

A bulk firm operator was sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding the USPS of nearly $750,000.

Robert Kuss, 55, of Cheshire, was the managing partner of Creative Marketing Group LLC, a mail service provider in the business of sending bulk mailings.

Kuss brought bulk mailings to destination USPS facilities with fraudulent PS 8125 Forms between approximately July 2014 and March 2016. KUSS had filled out and stamped the forms to appear as though the bulk mailings had been brought to and verified by the BMEU in Bristol, and as though the USPS had appropriately debited his advanced deposit account. Kuss had not brought the bulk mailings to the BMEU, the BMEU had not verified the mailings, and the USPS had not debited his advanced deposit account.

Kuss delivered at least 125 bulk mailings to destination USPS facilities around the country pursuant to this scheme. As a result, he sent more than 3.26 million pieces of mail without paying for postage, and the USPS lost $749,573.

Kuss was ordered to pay full restitution to the USPS. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 12, 2016, to one count of mail fraud.

Kuss was released on a $100,000 bond, and was ordered to report to prison on Nov. 8, 2017.

