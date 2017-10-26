Local Community Bank Successful Converts To Dot-Bank Domain

Savings Institute Bank & Trust has moved its website from a dot-com domain to the more secure dot-bank.

Traditionally, financial institutions have had a dot-com web domain, which are obtainable without verification. However, a dot-bank domain requires a vigorous verification process be obtained, and comes enhanced with many security requirements.

“We pride ourselves in being at the forefront of cybersecurity, and protecting our customers’ personal information is a top priority,” Jason White, chief information officer for SIBT, said in a statement. “The dot-bank migration process took us a little bit over 18 months and gives our customers peace of mind that their communications and information are secure.”

SIBT is the first bank in the northern Connecticut region to convert over to a dot-bank site and aims to further enhance customer communication in 2018 with the migration of its email domain.

Tags: .bank, cybersecurity, Savings Institute Bank & Trust