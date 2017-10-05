KeyBank Announces Regional Retail Leader Promotion

KeyBank announced that Courtney Jinjika has been promoted to senior vice president and regional retail leader for Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.

She will be responsible for leading the market’s retail network of branches serving the bank’s clients in the Hartford, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties in Connecticut and throughout Hamden County, Massachusetts.

Jinjika previously served as area retail leader (ARL) for KeyBank in the Seattle, Washington market. She began her career with Key over 15 years ago as a branch teller, quickly advancing to higher level roles including branch manager. Jinjika has personally been a top performing ARL for several years.

