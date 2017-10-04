Ion Bank Foundation Awards $7,500 Grant To The United Way Of Greater Waterbury

The Ion Bank Foundation has awarded a $7,500 grant to the United Way of Greater Waterbury.

The grant will help ensure 1,880 students and their families in the Greater Waterbury area have access to the foundation’s Bridge to Success program. A conglomeration of over 90 different organizations, both public and private, will provide resources pertaining to academic success, behavioral health, physical fitness and family involvement. The BTS program utilizes data collected from participants to properly allocate resources where they are needed most and maximize the benefits not only to the individuals, but to the community at large.

