The Ion Bank Foundation has awarded a $4,000 grant to Naugatuck Youth Services (NYS) for its Armory Afternoons program.

The funds will allow NYS to expand its Spark Lounge/Drop-In Afterschool program to the newly revitalized gymnasium of the former Naugatuck Armory on Rubber Avenue. The program is designed to provide a community recreational program for teens to positively interact afterschool in a safe and healthy environment.

Tags: Ion Bank Foundation, Naugatuck Youth Services