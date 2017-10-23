Infinex Financial Group To Open Office In Guilford

Infinex Financial Group located at The Milford Bank announced its plans to open a financial services office at 96B Broad St. in Guilford, according to a statement from the bank.

“Over the past several years, Infinex at The Milford Bank has grown exponentially,” Susan Shields, president and CEO of The Milford Bank, said in a statement. “The customer base has not only grown in terms of numbers, but also geographically. This new office will offer financial services to the greater Guilford area in the same convenient way they are offered in the greater Milford area.”

Infinex Financial Group offers access to retail investments, insurances and annuities, wealth management programs, as well as, financial and retirement planning services.

The office is expected to open on Nov. 1.

Tags: Infinex Financial Group, retail investments, The Milford Bank