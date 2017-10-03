Hartford Files Counterclaim Against Ballpark Developer

The city of Hartford says it has filed a counterclaim against the one-time developers of a minor league baseball stadium and ended an agreement with them to develop the surrounding area.

Centerplan Construction filed a lawsuit against the city last year after they were terminated from the stadium project following construction delays.

The city said Monday that it was countering that suit with claims of fraud and announced that Centerplan and DoNo Hartford LLC were being dropped as developers for the Downtown North neighborhood. A lawyer for Centerplan tells the Hartford Courant that the city cannot justify the move.

The city says Centerplan took public money intended to pay subcontractors on the stadium project and instead paid unrelated debts. The company said it did nothing wrong.

