Green Bank In Peril As Budget Deal Nears, Directors Say

While Connecticut lawmakers cheered what could be the end of a 116-day budget standoff early Tuesday morning, officials in the state’s quasi-public clean energy financing arm lamented a provision in the budget that they say could put them out of business.

The board of directors of Connecticut’s Green Bank penned a letter to the state’s General Assembly yesterday, opposing its plan to transfer $27.5 million of ratepayer and regional greenhouse gas initiative funds to the state’s general fund.

While specifics of the budget deal were not immediately revealed, The Stamford Advocate reported today that the new two-year $41 billion budget plan would keep the “provision that would use energy funds paid by natural gas and electricity customers.”

“The proposed transfer of funds would cause $185 million of private investment and over 800 direct jobs (and 1,600 indirect and induced jobs) to be lost in Connecticut, could trigger minimum liquidity covenants understanding financial guaranties and cause capital flight by private investors that would effectively end the Connecticut Green Bank,” Catherine Smith, chairwoman of the Green Bank’s board of directors, wrote in the letter.

Unlike most state agencies, the Green Bank uses the ratepayer and RGGI funds to drum up private funds for clean energy investments..

Since the Green Bank was founded in July of 2011, the bank has invested nearly $175 million of ratepayer and RGGI funds to attract over $910 million of private investment for a total investment of nearly $1.1 billion in Connecticut’s economy. It has become a national model for how to finance clean energy implementation.

The $27.5 million is more than 90 percent of funds the bank receives, according to the letter.

This transfer, according to the letter, could trigger minimum liquidity agreements serving as financial guaranties related to funding facilities worth in excess of $75 million and involving US Bank, KeyBank Corp and Webster Bank.

In addition, the letter claims a $10 million loan facility to be provided by Bank of America to fund energy savings measures for low income families throughout the state would be lost, as well as several other projects in the pipeline potentially valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

“We would lose the capital and confidence required to enter into these transactions,” Smith wrote, arguing that the general assembly should reconsider the transfers. “They are not only excessive, and harm Connecticut’s economy by reducing private investment and eliminating jobs that are reducing the energy burden on our households and businesses, but they would effectively end the Connecticut Green Bank.”

