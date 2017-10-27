GHAR Welcomes New CEO

The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors recently named Holly Callanan as its CEO, effective Dec. 11.

Callanan is currently CEO of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors in Connecticut, a position she has held for four years. She is a designated Realtor Association Certified Executive.

“This is a dynamic time for the greater Hartford area, and I am looking forward to working with Realtor leaders, members and staff to advance the association as well as the success of our Realtor members,” Callanan said in a statement.

