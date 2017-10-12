Former Westport Aquarium Property Sold

The former home of the Westport Aquarium has been sold for $895,000.

Several properties in Westport, and one in Norwalk, were recently sold. Franco Fellah, executive vice president at HK Group, finalized the sale of 2 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The 1,470 square-foot retail building is on 0.1 acres of land zoned RORD1, restricted office and retail district 1. The seller was Paul Carpenter and the buyer is a Westport resident. The buyer has not announced yet what she intends to do with the building.

Fellah has also finalized the sale of 198-200 East Ave. in Norwalk for a development project. The half-acre lot has three residential units in place with capacity to add up to 11 additional units. The sale price was $940,000. The seller was 198-200 East Avenue Development LLC and the buyer was Dimitrios Dimitroglou. The property is zoned NB, neighborhood business.

Finally, Westport Clinical Assoc. LLC leased 4,637 square feet of office space at 246 Post Road in East Westport. The previous tenant in the space was Newman’s Own Inc., which moved out after it purchased a building at 1 Morningside Drive North in Westport.

