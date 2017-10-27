Former CT Man Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Lenders Of More Than $3M

A former Vernon resident pleaded guilty in New Haven yesterday to fraud offenses relating to a scheme to secure more than $3 million in funding for his purported pita manufacturing business.

Mohsen Youssef defrauded various banks, a corporate leasing and vendor finance company and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in a scheme to secure funding for equipment purchases for his company Amoun Pita and Distribution LLC, along with other companies he controlled. Amoun Pita was a bakery that manufactured pocket pita bread from a production facility in South Windsor.

As part of the scheme, Youssef provided false information when applying for loans, lines of credit, lease financing and state grants, purportedly to finance the acquisition of new pita manufacturing equipment, other machinery and inventory related to his businesses. In order to induce victims to rely on the invoices he provided, Youssef created marketing materials and websites for non-existent vendors.

Youssef caused more than $3 million in losses through this scheme.

He pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud, which carries a maximum prison term of 30 years, and one count of mail fraud, which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.

Youseef has agreed to pay the victim lenders restitution in the amount of $3,209,603.

