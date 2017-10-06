Electronic Parts Distributor Announces Old Saybrook HQ

An electronic parts distributor recently inked a three-year lease in Old Saybrook for its corporate headquarters.

ALL-TEST Pro LLC will occupy the 5,084 square-foot property at 20 Research Parkway. The new offices will also be used for sales, distribution and electronics testing.

The multitenant flex building is located in The Old Saybrook Business Park, an eight-building office park set on 45 acres.

The landlord is Mill Meadow Development LLC. Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group was the sole agent in the transaction.

Tags: ALL-TEST Pro, headquarters, The Geenty Group