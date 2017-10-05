East Lyme Shopping Center Fetches $15.5M

Flanders Plaza in East Lyme has sold for $15.5 million.

The 60,000-square-foot, class A shopping center is anchored by CVS, Tri-Town Foods Supermarket, McDonald’s and Citizens Bank. The multibuilding mixed-use retail/office/medical plaza sits on 7.27 acres. At the time of the sale, the center was fully leased.

Jay L. Morris of O,R&L Commercial was the sole broker in the transaction. The seller was GFP Flanders Plaza LLC and the buyer was Developers Consolidated Realty. Financing was provided by Guilford Savings Bank.

Tags: Flanders Plaza, OR&L Commercial, shopping center