Duclos Of Sentry Commercial Awarded CRE Credential

President of Hartford-based Sentry Commercial Mark Duclos has been awarded the CRE credential by The Counselors of Real Estate, an international group of real estate practitioners who provide advisory services to clients on complex real property and land-related matters.

The credential was awarded in September at the Counselors’ 2017 Annual Convention in Montreal.

Duclos has practiced commercial real estate brokerage and consulting since 1986 and cofounded Sentry Commercial in 1991. Membership in The Counselors of Real Estate is selective and is extended by invitation only, attesting to the practitioner’s expertise and proven competence in his or her chosen area of real estate. Members receive the CRE credential in recognition of proven superior problem-solving ability. Once invited to become a member, counselors must adhere to a strict code of ethics and standards of professional practice.

Fewer than 1,100 real estate professionals currently hold the CRE credential.

Tags: CRE, Sentry Commercial