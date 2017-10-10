The Cozzi Team Joins BHHS New England Properties

Lisa Mulvey-Cozzi and the Cozzi Team have left Regions Commercial Real Estate Advisors and joined the Glastonbury office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, according to office leader Beth DiLoreto.

Mulvey-Cozzi has been recognized by CoStar as a Power Broker and she was also awarded The Commercial Record’s Woman of FIRE Award this year.

“I am thrilled to have Lisa and her team of commercial experts join our Glastonbury office. Expanding our commercial presence in Glastonbury and the surrounding communities was a goal of ours for 2017 and The Cozzi Team is sure to assist us in making that happen,” DiLoreto said in a statement.

