Connecticut’s Amazon Bid To Include Stamford, Hartford Areas

Connecticut’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters will include sites in the Stamford and Hartford regions.

The Hartford Courant reports that Catherine Smith, commissioner of the state Department of Economic and Community Development, told local officials in a letter on Monday of that determination by a team including representatives from several state agencies.

She said those locations meet Amazon’s criteria.

The Seattle company says it will spend more than $5 billion to build a second headquarters in North America with as many as 50,000 jobs. It says it’s looking at metropolitan areas with populations of more than a million that have the potential to attract top technical talent.

Communities may also make their own bids. A spokeswoman for Bridgeport says the city and New Haven are planning their own proposal.

